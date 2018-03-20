Police apprehend teen with gun outside Saginaw elementary school

Two Michigan parents turned their son over to authorities after they say he confessed to planning a school shooting.More >
Firefighters are left sifting through damaged homes after a fire ripped through a Mid-Michigan apartment complex.More >
A Mid-Michigan teacher has resigned after authorities say he was placed on leave for violating the schools social media policy.More >
A Mid-Michigan man will spend time in prison for sexually assaulting two girls while volunteering at a local high school.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A missing Mid-Michigan man has been found safe in Kalamazoo.More >
Authorities say a lot of luck and just an inch or two stopped a Michigan teen from killing or seriously hurting his own brother after he shot him with a bulletproof vest on.More >
A man and child were taken to the hospital after a Metro Bus and car collided.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Police apprehended a 13-year-old boy with a gun outside of a Saginaw elementary school Tuesday afternoon.More >
