Police apprehend teen with gun outside Saginaw elementary school

Police apprehended a 13-year-old boy with a gun outside of a Saginaw elementary school Tuesday afternoon.

Saginaw police received a report of a person with a gun outside of Herig Elementary School, 1905 Houghton, and responded to the scene about 3:35 p.m.

Officers apprehended the teen, who was not a student of the school, police said.

Police also found a handgun during their investigation.

No one was injured during the incident.

The teen is being held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

