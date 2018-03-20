Grand Rapids man sentenced for Las Vegas shooting threat

A Grand Rapids man who threatened to shoot up a business "just like they did in Vegas" has been sentenced to five to 20 years in prison.

David Seastrom learned his sentence Tuesday after being convicted of one count of making a false report or threat of terrorism.

Court records say that after being denied a job at Teleperformance USA because of his criminal history including assault convictions, the 37-year-old Seastrom told an employee over the phone Oct. 3 that he would open fire on workers as they left the business. The shootings in Las Vegas two days earlier killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Seastrom told the court Tuesday he was embarrassed, sickened and disgusted with himself for making the threat.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.