Saginaw County Animal Control millage proposal put on hold at Tuesday's meeting

Dozens of animals housed at a local shelter are living in conditions not designed for that purpose.

That is why officials at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are hoping the county will pass a new millage to help them get the facility they need to really give the animals hope.

The millage request was brought up during Tuesday’s county board meeting.

“How many more times are we gonna do this until we invest the right amount and do it right and get what this community needs,” said Lisa Stoffel, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control director.

The request was put on hold at the meeting.

Animal control said it needs a new facility, which would cost $11.4 million.

Stoffel said she knows it’s a lot of money, but she said it’s necessary.

“That’s for the building, all of the equipment. Inside of it - a surgical suite with two tables, X-ray equipment, dental equipment that the community can use as a lower cost option,” Stoffel said.

The building would also provide bigger cages for the animals.

Stoffel said current funding levels mean some employees have to work multiple jobs to make ends meet, like Dsiree Sage.

Sage works two jobs and wants to see the millage on the ballot and pass.

“There shouldn’t be any reason for this to be on pause. We need what we need to take care of our animals and if we don’t have that then they don’t get better,” Sage said.

At the end of the day, Stoffel said she just wants the best for the animals in her care.

“We can’t just put an animal in a cage and walk away. They need vet care. They need food, water, all of those things that cost money,” Stoffel said.

If the county commission votes yes at the next meeting the millage will go on the ballot.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.