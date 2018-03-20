No class for Hemlock Schools on Wednesday due to water main brea - WNEM TV 5

No class for Hemlock Schools on Wednesday due to water main break

HEMLOCK, MI (WNEM) -

Hemlock Schools is closed Wednesday due to a water main break.

The water main services the middle school and the break impacts the district's ability to serve lunch to the other schools, the district said.

However, childcare will remain open.

