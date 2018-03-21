Boys High School Basketball quarterfinals scores from Tuesday. - WNEM TV 5

By The Associated Press
   BOYS BASKETBALL(equals)
   Class A(equals)
   State Quarterfinal(equals)
   Clarkston 52, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 31
   Holland West Ottawa 58, East Lansing 55
   Novi 75, Belleville 73
   Warren De La Salle 63, Detroit U-D Jesuit 58
   Class B(equals)
   State Quarterfinal(equals)
   Benton Harbor 71, Williamston 51
   Grand Rapids Catholic Central 65, Boyne City 43
   New Haven 78, Bridgeport 72
   River Rouge 59, Dearborn Divine Child 44
   Class C(equals)
   State Quarterfinal(equals)
   Detroit Edison(DEPSA) 73, Unionville-Sebewaing 46
   Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 53, Sanford-Meridian 30
   Maple City Glen Lake 66, Iron Mountain 49
   Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 31, Kalamazoo Christian 28
   Class D(equals)
   State Quarterfinal(equals)
   Buckley 67, Hillman 50
   Dollar Bay 74, Cedarville 68
   Hillsdale Academy 66, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 38
   Southfield Christian 88, Flint International 53
