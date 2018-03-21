Below average once again, but we stay dry

It's been a very pleasant start to the week in Mid-Michigan and the generous sun has certainly been a nice mood booster. While we've flipped the calendar over to spring, temperatures this week have been chilly and while we'll be chilly again today, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Today & Tonight

High clouds have taken over around Mid-Michigan this morning, which has kept temperatures overnight a bit warmer than yesterday with most readings in the middle and upper 20s out the door today. Wet weather? Forget about it. We keep our streak of dry commutes going this morning.

Unfortunately, we haven't been able to shake those persistent northeasterly winds. Expect those to remain breezy at times through today, around 10-20 miles per hour sustained with occasional gusts around 20-25 miles per hour. This keeps wind chills mostly in the 20s through the afternoon.

Those winds will shift to more of a north northeasterly direction today, and while we'll still be on the cooler side, we should see high temperatures jump a touch higher than yesterday. Most readings will still be in the 30s, but a few areas near Lake Huron may struggle to get out of the 20s again today, if at all.

Clouds will be a bit more common today with a system to our south, but we should still manage breaks in the clouds from time to time to see some sunshine, possibly filtered at times. Just like this morning, we avoid the wet weather.

Lingering clouds will be the trend through the first half of the overnight, but we'll start seeing some clearing into Thursday morning toward daybreak. Lows will fall into the low 20s, with wind chills likely falling into the teens and low 20s.

