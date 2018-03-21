First full day of spring looking cool and dry

It's been a very pleasant start to the week in Mid-Michigan and the generous sun has certainly been a nice mood booster. While we've flipped the calendar over to spring, temperatures this week have been chilly and while we'll be chilly again today, we look to stay dry going forward.
Today
Skies will feature a few more clouds in the mix today compared to the last few days. However, we should still manage a good mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today. On top of that, we avoid the wet weather.
Unfortunately, we haven't been able to shake those persistent northeasterly winds. Expect those to remain breezy at times through today, around 10-20 miles per hour sustained with occasional gusts around 20-25 miles per hour. This keeps wind chills mostly in the 20s through the afternoon. Those winds will shift to more of a north northeasterly direction today, and while we'll still be on the cooler side, we should see high temperatures jump a touch higher than yesterday. Most readings will still be in the 30s, but a few areas near Lake Huron may struggle to get out of the 20s again today, if at all.
Tonight
We remain quiet through this evening and overnight, with skies starting to clear out a bit more heading into Thursday morning. Lows fall into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens possible again early Thursday.
However, winds will also being to calm going throughout the evening and overnight hours.
Thursday
Less clouds clover looks to be likely going throughout the early morning and afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. Strong area of high pressure will stay parked off to our north keeping us dry and sunny.
Winds will still be out of the north but no where near as strong as they have been these past few days; anywhere from 5-10 mph
Have a great Wednesday everyone!
Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >
A northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the suffocation of her infant daughter, her second criminal case in the death of a child.More >
A northern Michigan woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the suffocation of her infant daughter, her second criminal case in the death of a child.More >
Mikelle Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa, Arizona home in 1999.More >
Mikelle Biggs disappeared from outside her Mesa, Arizona home in 1999.More >
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >
New research is claiming that exposure to marijuana smoke is three times more harmful than that of tobacco smoke.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
If you wash meat before cooking it, you might want to read this.More >
A Mid-Michigan teacher has resigned after authorities say he was placed on leave for violating the schools social media policy.More >
A Mid-Michigan teacher has resigned after authorities say he was placed on leave for violating the schools social media policy.More >
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the racist graffiti found on a Mid-Michigan campus earlier this month.More >
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the racist graffiti found on a Mid-Michigan campus earlier this month.More >
Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that both northbound and southbound I-75 at Salzburg Road, the 161 mile-marker, is closed after a semi hit the overpass.More >
Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that both northbound and southbound I-75 at Salzburg Road, the 161 mile-marker, is closed after a semi hit the overpass.More >
New information was released regarding the Michigan teen found dead in January.More >
New information was released regarding the Michigan teen found dead in January.More >