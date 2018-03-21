First full day of spring looking cool and dry

It's been a very pleasant start to the week in Mid-Michigan and the generous sun has certainly been a nice mood booster. While we've flipped the calendar over to spring, temperatures this week have been chilly and while we'll be chilly again today, we look to stay dry going forward.

Today

Skies will feature a few more clouds in the mix today compared to the last few days. However, we should still manage a good mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today. On top of that, we avoid the wet weather.

Unfortunately, we haven't been able to shake those persistent northeasterly winds. Expect those to remain breezy at times through today, around 10-20 miles per hour sustained with occasional gusts around 20-25 miles per hour. This keeps wind chills mostly in the 20s through the afternoon. Those winds will shift to more of a north northeasterly direction today, and while we'll still be on the cooler side, we should see high temperatures jump a touch higher than yesterday. Most readings will still be in the 30s, but a few areas near Lake Huron may struggle to get out of the 20s again today, if at all.

Tonight

We remain quiet through this evening and overnight, with skies starting to clear out a bit more heading into Thursday morning. Lows fall into the low 20s with wind chills in the teens possible again early Thursday.

However, winds will also being to calm going throughout the evening and overnight hours.

Thursday

Less clouds clover looks to be likely going throughout the early morning and afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. Strong area of high pressure will stay parked off to our north keeping us dry and sunny.

Winds will still be out of the north but no where near as strong as they have been these past few days; anywhere from 5-10 mph

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

