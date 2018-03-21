Turning the corner

Spring is at last ready to make an appearance here in Mid-Michigan!
Overnight
After 3 days of the same old story here in the Great Lakes, things are finally poised to change for the better. The main task will be getting rid of these biting winds, and that's exactly what we are going to do. As a nor'easter positioned off the coast of New Jersey moves away into the Atlantic, we'll lose the tunneling effect across Michigan.
Winds will back off to around 6-12 mph with temperatures falling into the low 20s. Sure, that's still a slight wind chill, but it will be nothing compared to the previous few nights. Clouds will also thin out, leaving us with clear conditions by daybreak.
Thursday & Friday
High pressure over the central Plains will fill in across the Great Lakes on Thursday, and that's going to mean sunny skies for us as we start the second half of the work week! More importantly, that added sun will actually have a chance to warm us up tomorrow, with only a light 5-10 mph northwesterly wind in place. Highs will check in right around normal in the low to mid 40s.
So nice, we'll do it twice! A more-welcome repeat performance will take place on Friday, with another round of sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.
We've even got a few 50s popping up in the coming days. Find out when in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!
