Old farm house destroyed by flames in Mundy Twp. - WNEM TV 5

Old farm house destroyed by flames in Mundy Twp.

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
A Mid-Michigan home was destroyed by flames Wednesday morning. 

It happened about 5 a.m. on the 7400 block of S. Linden Road in Mundy Township.

When firefighters arrived, they found the old farm house engulfed in flames. The home is currently for sale. It’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time.

Officials have Linden Road closed while they investigate the fire.

