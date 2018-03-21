Michigan House poised to OK 3-foot distance to pass bikes - WNEM TV 5

Michigan House poised to OK 3-foot distance to pass bikes

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo

A bill up for a vote in Michigan's Legislature would require drivers to allow 3 feet of clearance while passing a bike, unless it's impracticable.

Wednesday's House vote comes after months of hearings and behind-the-scenes work. Michigan is among 11 states with no "safe passing" law, and bicyclists have been pushing lawmakers to act as more riders are killed by motorists.

As introduced, the legislation would have required 5 feet (1.5 meters) of clearance. But the House is settling on a 3-foot distance.

Another bill up for a vote would mandate teen drivers receive at least one hour of instruction on laws pertaining to bicycles, motorcycles and other "vulnerable" roadway users including pedestrians.

Similar legislation is under consideration in the Senate, where a 5-foot passing distance is proposed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.