Michigan teen's cause of death ruled asphyxiation

New information was released regarding the Michigan teen found dead in January.

According to her death certificate, 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya died from asphyxia, which could include strangulation.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report police have not released the cause of her death and at this point and no one has been arrested in in the teen’s death.

Dumbuya was killed days after a Kent County court determined a case against Quinn James, suspected of raping Dumbuya, would move forward.

Police have been tight-lipped about the murder investigation, but WWMT confirmed through a death certificate a medical examiner ruled her cause of death was asphyxiation.

Tiara Burnett, James's ex-fiance, waived her right to a probable-cause hearing on Tuesday regarding a perjury charge related to the rape investigation.

Daqurius Bibbs, Burnett's nephew, was Dumbuya's boyfriend and is a material witness in the rape case.

Bibbs is expecting to testify against James during a probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

James is being held in Kent County jail on an unrelated sexual assault charge from 2014.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News / WWMT. All rights reserved.