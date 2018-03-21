SB I-75 closed at I-94 to fix overpass damaged by semi - WNEM TV 5

SB I-75 closed at I-94 to fix overpass damaged by semi

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DETROIT (WNEM) -

Road crews are left cleaning up the mess after a semi hit an overpass ramp on I-75 in Detroit. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation reports southbound I-75 is closed at I-94 to remove the outside bream of the Warren Avenue bridge.

MDOT said the bridge was damaged by a semi Tuesday afternoon.

The eastbound and westbound I-94 ramps to southbound I-75 are also closed. Northbound I-75 will have the left lane closed from Mack Avenue to I-94.

Warren Avenue will remain open over I-75.

The southbound I-75 service drive crossover to the northbound I-75 service drive will be the only closure that will remain in place.

Alternate routes include M-10, Woodward Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, and Grand River Avenue.

