SB I-75 closed at I-94 to fix overpass damaged by semi

Road crews are left cleaning up the mess after a semi hit an overpass ramp on I-75 in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reports southbound I-75 is closed at I-94 to remove the outside bream of the Warren Avenue bridge.

MDOT said the bridge was damaged by a semi Tuesday afternoon.

The eastbound and westbound I-94 ramps to southbound I-75 are also closed. Northbound I-75 will have the left lane closed from Mack Avenue to I-94.

Warren Avenue will remain open over I-75.

The southbound I-75 service drive crossover to the northbound I-75 service drive will be the only closure that will remain in place.

Alternate routes include M-10, Woodward Avenue, Gratiot Avenue, and Grand River Avenue.

Heads up, #Detroit! SB I-75 is closed at I-94 through this afternoon to remove the outside beam of the Warren Avenue bridge that was damaged by a semi hit Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/27EfPdhpbM pic.twitter.com/hr3j3UTkdN — Michigan DOT (@MichiganDOT) March 21, 2018

Warren Bridge open over closed SB 75 & fencing down. Jackhammer type equipment up next. pic.twitter.com/206FLcd8Zg — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.