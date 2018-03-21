Michigan teen opens bakery after surviving horrific car crash

A Michigan teen is making her dreams come true after surviving a horrible car crash that nearly left her paralyzed.

Alexandria Razkowic, 18, opened the Wakey Bakey Pastry Shoppe for her first customers on Tuesday. It was a busy first day for the young business owner, with steady traffic throughout the day.

It's an opportunity she's not taking for granted, because she knows it may have never happened.

“What I am trying to accomplish with my business is just a new taste, a new feel in the community. You walk in here and it may look just like a pastry shop but you look at our flavors, you don't see a mocha almond cookie anywhere else, you don't see caffeinated chocolates,” Razkowic said.

It's been a dream she's had for years.

“I didn't watch cartoons as a kid, I watched cake boss,” Razkowic said.

“Since she's been a little kid she has always had things like parchment paper and she wanted pots and pans one year. She used to write fan letters to Rachel Ray when she was young,” said Stacie Razkowic, Alexandria’s mother.

But her dream almost didn't happen.

In January of 2017, Alexandria was in a car crash. She said she was with a friend when they hit a tree head-on at 75 mph.

“After I was able to walk again, I was busting my little hind trying to get this thing rolling because this is what I wanted. And you never know if you're going to be here tomorrow, so, I wanted to make this happen as soon as I could because I don't know if I'm going to be here a month from now or year from now,” Razkowic said.

“I think that was a moment for her where she said, ‘life is precious. I want to be here tomorrow. I want to grow up with my sisters, I want to have a family, I want to open a business and I can't do that if I’m making these kinds of decisions.’ And I think she grew up like that,” Stacie Razkowic said.

Alexandria is drawing customers and proving you can do anything you put your mind to.

The Wakey Bakey Pastry Shoppe is open Tuesdays and Thursdays in downtown Albion.

