Detroit-area girl, 3, wounded after AK-47 accidentally fires

A 3-year-old girl has been wounded after an AK-47 assault rifle accidentally discharged as her grandmother was trying to unload the weapon inside a Detroit-area home.

Warren police say the girl was shot Wednesday morning after the grandmother found the rifle in the home.

WJBK-TV reports that the slug traveled from the second floor and grazed the girl's leg. The girl was on the first floor. Police say it also narrowly missed an 18-year-old who was in the basement.

Police say the 3-year-old girl was in stable condition at a hospital.

It was not immediately known who owns the rifle. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says there "probably will be some charges forthcoming."

Warren is just north of Detroit.

