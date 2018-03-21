University of Michigan Greek life to recruit in winter

The University of Michigan says all Greek life organizations will shift recruitment practices to the winter in an effort to improve experiences for first-year students.

The Ann Arbor News reports that the shift will take effect during the fall of the 2019-20 school year. Students must have earned 12 credit hours at the university and be in good academic and behavioral standing to participate in Greek life.

UM Vice President for Student Life E. Royster Harper says the move aims to help students fully engage in curriculum and communities. The shift is part of a larger effort that will include workshops, courses and community building activities.

The university's Interfraternity Council in November suspended all social activities and new member pledges to investigate allegations of hazing and sexual misconduct. The council has begun to slowly restore social privileges.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.