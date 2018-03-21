Breaking: NB and SB I-75 closed after semi hit overpass, caught fire

Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that both northbound and southbound I-75 at Salzburg Road, the 161 mile-marker, is closed after a semi hit the overpass.

The semi-truck was in the southbound lanes when it hit the overpass and caught fire just before 2 p.m.

The Salzburg Road overpass over I-75 is also closed until the damage can be assessed by MDOT officials.

This is in Monitor Township.

We have been told that the driver is okay, he has minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

The semi was hauling pallets of fiberboard that were scattered on the roadway.

Officials at the scene tell us roads in the area will be closed for at least a couple of hours, and that it could be longer depending on what the MDOT inspector finds.

