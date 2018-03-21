Years past on the first FULL day of Spring

It may be spring, but do these temperatures today really have a spring in their step?

From the year 2013 to now 2018, the first full day of spring was back on this date, March 21st.

Below is a breakdown of years with the maximum high temperatures back on this date for both Flint and Saginaw.

2013

Flint 31 degrees

Saginaw 32 degrees

2014

Flint 44 degrees

Saginaw 42 degrees

2015

Flint 50 degrees

Saginaw 46 degrees

2016

Flint 46 degrees

Saginaw 45 degrees

2017

Flint 52 degrees

Saginaw 50 degrees

Overall today, the first day of Spring 2018, we’re almost right in the middle from years past. Maxing out in the middle 30s. Click here for the First Warn 5 7-Day forecast. Here’s what you can expect for the week ahead, more average temperatures for this time of year on tap for the end of the week.

On record, the past warmest Spring seasons happened not too long ago in Flint and Saginaw.

Flint’s Warmest Spring Season – In 2012 at 53.3 degrees

Saginaw’s Warmest Spring Season – In 2012 at 52.4 degrees

Coldest Spring season on record.

Flint’s Coldest Spring Season – In 1947 at 40.8 degrees

Saginaw’s Coldest Spring Season – In 1950 at 39.8 degrees

