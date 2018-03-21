Campus police investigate after perceived threat found at Delta

Delta College Public Safety is investigating after a perceived threat was found on campus.

Campus police were made aware of the perceived threat on March 20.

Someone drew a handgun with numbers, letters or symbols written underneath it on a bathroom stall door in the men’s bathroom in the E-wing, campus police said.

Some perceived the writing to be the date March 22, 2018.

Campus police contacted the Michigan Intelligence Operations and the FBI regarding the implied threat. Neither agency has reported any evidence of a specific threat against Delta, campus police said.

The college is operating as normal on Thursday. However, there will be increased police patrols on campus.

“Our focus, as always, is to provide a safe learning environment for our Delta family,” Delta College Public Safety said.

If you have any information regarding this incident you should contact campus police at 989-686-9113.

