Man arrested for child abuse after young boy found wandering outside

A 21-year-old man was arrested on child abuse charges after a toddler was found wandering the streets alone.

The incident happened on March 19 about 12:46 p.m. in the Byron Drive subdivision outside of Vassar.

Residents called 911 to report a young boy wandering the neighborhood alone and not dressed for the weather, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors and deputies searched, but were not able to find the family of the boy.

Information was posted to Facebook and a woman came forward claiming to be the boy’s mother. She told the sheriff’s office she had left the child in the custody of her boyfriend while she was at work.

Three hours had passed by the time the mother came forward, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies noticed a person driving slowly past them while they were looking for the child. It was later learned that person was the mom’s boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the boyfriend did not make any attempt to contact them about the missing boy.

He was arrested for second-degree child abuse and lodged in jail. He has posted bond and is awaiting arraignment.

