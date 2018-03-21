Park closed after vehicle hits play structure - WNEM TV 5

Park closed after vehicle hits play structure

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Hewitt Park in Bay City is closed until further notice after a vehicle severely damaged some playground equipment.

Officials said that the damage compromised the engineering of the play structure, but it’s unclear if it can be saved.

If you have any questions, call the Parks Department at (989) 894-8314.

