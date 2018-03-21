MSP searching for missing man, last seen near St. Ignace - WNEM TV 5

MSP searching for missing man, last seen near St. Ignace

Raleigh Harrington (Source: MSP) Raleigh Harrington (Source: MSP)
ST. IGNACE (WNEM) -

Michigan State Police are asking for your help finding a missing person.

Raleigh Harrington, 25, is from the St. Ignace area. He was last seen on Friday, March 16 near St. Ignace.

He has an apartment in the Petoskey area, where he was last known to be on March 15.

Family members reported him missing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the MSP St. Ignace Post at (906) 643-7582.

