Saginaw to receive $1.3 million boost in road funding

There’s no question that several roads across Mid-Michigan are in desperate need of repairs.

Funds for those repairs are on the way thanks to a $175 million increase in road spending across the state.

“There’s a lot of potholes and unfinished roads and stuff like that,” one Saginaw resident said. “Every time you go over a bump you know, there goes a tire or you know, it loosens something up in the car.”

Saginaw County will be receiving a $1.3 million cash infusion to its road budget. It’s their cut of the $175 million Gov. Rick Snyder approved to help Michigan’s roads.

Officials with the Saginaw County Road Commission said the additional funding will go toward improving 40 miles of roadways in Saginaw County.

“We’re going to use a mix of fixes that will range from some maintenance work of chip seal work and crack sealing, all the way through re-constructing some intersection improvements and hot mix-asphalt overlays,” said Joe Wisniewski, director of engineering for the county road commission.

He said the newly added roadways receiving rehab are not chosen at random.

“We do what’s called a paser rating. Every two years we drive every road in Saginaw County. It’s 8,50 miles of road. And we put a rating on it, a one to 10 rating,” Wisniewski said.

Some residents don’t think the additional money will make a difference. Which is something Wisniewski said he can see from both sides.

“It will help that we are improving 40 miles of roads in Saginaw County. Why the perception of it won’t help is that Saginaw County knows that there’s a $400 million deficit in road funding in our county to bring all of our poor roads just to fair condition,” Wisniewski said.

