Family in need of ramp due to medical condition

A local family needs your help getting safely into their home.

A medical condition makes it harder for them to get up and down stairs.

TV5 first introduced you to the Janasik family last fall. Someone donated a ramp to help, but it didn’t fit their home.

“I’m hoping someone is going to help us this time. I don’t know,” Robert Janasik said.

Janasik’s girlfriend and her daughter struggle with myotonic dystrophy, a genetic disorder that effects muscle strength and growth.

It is hard for them to climb stairs. That’s why they asked for help getting in and out of their home.

“We had a ramp donated and we couldn’t take it down and bring it here, piece it together and it was so big, It just didn’t mesh,” Janasik said.

The problem with used ramps is each one needs to meet special code requirements based on slope and height, which makes it hard to repurpose them.

The Janasik’s home has two flights of stairs and their ramp needs to be personalized. They have been quoted upwards of $3,000.

Janasik is thankful for the TV5 viewer who reached out to help, but because it fell through they had to go all winter without a safe way to navigate the stairs.

Since then, Christina Satkowiek already had another fall, which sent her to the hospital.

“That last fall was really scary. I don’t know exactly how it happened. All I know is I don’t know, my legs just got caught under one of the steps I guess,” she said.

Without the money to fund the project themselves, they are hoping someone can build the custom-made ramp they so desperately need before another life-threatening fall happens again.

“It’d be a blessing. I’d be really grateful for whoever does it,” Satkowiek said.

If you can help, email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.