WantedWednesday: Police search for Bryer Fath

Midland police are searching for Bryer Fath.

The 23-year-old is wanted on two counts of felonious assault - assault with a dangerous weapon (crossbow).

Fath is 5'10" and about 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Midland police at 989-839-4713.

