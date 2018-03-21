Michigan House wants schools to grant credit for internships - WNEM TV 5

Michigan House wants schools to grant credit for internships

Posted: Updated:
LANSING, MI (AP) -

The Michigan House has approved legislation requiring state high schools to give credit for qualifying internships.

The proposal cleared the chamber Wednesday to amend Michigan's school code regarding academic internships or similar work experiences that last at least four hours a week. The student must attend the internship for the same amount of time a typical course would entail.

The Michigan Department of Education and the Michigan Education Association back the measure. Supporters say it affords students in rural areas the opportunity to hone nontraditional job skills as part of their education.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.