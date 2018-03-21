Man accused of assaulting teen found dead ordered to trial

A judge has ordered to trial a former school maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was later found dead.

Kentwood District Court Judge William Kelly listened to several witnesses and police recordings before deciding Wednesday to order Quinn James to stand trial on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Sixteen-year-old Mujey Dumbuya was expected to testify against the 42-year-old former Kentwood Public Schools worker. Her body was found Jan. 28 in a wooded area in Kalamazoo, four days after she went missing. The East Kentwood High student was 15 last summer when the alleged assaults occurred. No arrests have been made in her death.

The Grand Rapids Press reports key testimony Wednesday came from James' nephew, who was with him during some of the assaults.

