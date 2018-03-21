Saginaw school board votes to rescind contract extension for superintendent

Saginaw school board members voted to rescind a one-year contract extension for Saginaw School Superintendent Nate McClain.

The extension was originally approved in December of 2016.

Prior to the vote, people in the audience spoke in support of McClain.

"Under Mr. McClain's leadership the school district has righted itself financially and is making gains academically," one resident said.

"He believes that any stumbling block we can use it as a stepping stone," another resident said.

With the vote, McClain will be done at the end of June.

At Wednesday's meeting the board also adopted a motion not to arm teachers with guns.

