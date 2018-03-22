Man accused in stabbing at Flint airport now charged as terrorist

The man accused of the stabbing at Flint Bishop Airport is now being charged as a terrorist.

Federal prosecutors announced the new charge Wednesday against Amor Ftouhi.

The 50-year-old from Montreal, Canada was indicted last July.

Court records state he entered the U.S. to kill government personnel.

Investigators said he tried to buy a gun in Michigan, but was unsuccessful.

He allegedly bought a knife and stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville at the airport back in June.

