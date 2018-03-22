Man accused in stabbing at Flint airport now charged as terroris - WNEM TV 5

Man accused in stabbing at Flint airport now charged as terrorist

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: CNN Source: CNN
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The man accused of the stabbing at Flint Bishop Airport is now being charged as a terrorist.

Federal prosecutors announced the new charge Wednesday against Amor Ftouhi.

The 50-year-old from Montreal, Canada was indicted last July.

Court records state he entered the U.S. to kill government personnel.

Investigators said he tried to buy a gun in Michigan, but was unsuccessful.

>>Related: FBI: Bishop airport suspect tried to buy gun in U.S.<<

He allegedly bought a knife and stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville at the airport back in June.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.