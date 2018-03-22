Cruise control right into the weekend

While it wasn't quite as sunny in Mid-Michigan yesterday compared to earlier this week, it's been hard to complain so far this week. We've had fairly smooth morning commutes all week long, with just the persistent northeasterly breeze keeping things chilly.

Expect the smooth commutes to continue as we close out the workweek, but we'll finally be able to get rid of some of this wind for our Thursday and Friday.

Today & Tonight

Out-the-door temperatures are very similar to the last few days with readings in the lower to upper 20s, with a few low 30s mixed in between. Our persistent and chilly northeasterly wind from the last few days is starting to wind down, so wind chills aren't quite as harsh this morning.

Any lingering cloud cover continues to diminish from west to east across Mid-Michigan this morning, eventually leading to generous sun throughout the afternoon and early this evening. Sunset time tonight is 7:51 PM.

Highs, especially inland areas, should respond nicely to the widespread sun and wind switch to the northwest with plenty of low 40s expected by the end of the day. It will still be a bit cooler near the lakeshore and in the Thumb, with some highs there stuck in the 30s.

Skies remain clear through the evening hours, but a weak disturbance may send a little extra cloud cover our way. Even so, we still expect clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will likely fall into the low 20s once again, with a light northwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday - Sunday

Like today, any cloud cover that remains on Friday morning should clear out as the day goes on, and skies should be mostly sunny for the balance of the day. Lows in the 20s early tomorrow morning should be similar to Thursday, with low 40s expected inland, with 30s near the lakeshore and in the Thumb.

Your Friday evening plans look wonderful, with generally clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening and into the upper 20s late in the evening. Wind chills will run around 5 degrees cooler.

While the dry weather keeps rolling into Saturday, a storm system will be passing by just close enough to our southwest that we'll see some passing clouds. Those clouds are generally expected to be higher level clouds, so although it may be filtered, we should still manage some sun.

Winds will shift northeast again on Saturday, so expect temperatures to cool back down again into the 30s in most areas.

Just like Friday night, any plans you have on Saturday night should be uninterrupted as far as weather goes, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the night.

Skies will clear out again on Sunday, with mostly sunny conditions expected. That northeasterly wind will make a quick exit and a return to the low 40s should be manageable for most areas.

Have an awesome first weekend of spring!

