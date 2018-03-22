Crime Stoppers offering reward in Bay City robbery - WNEM TV 5

Crime Stoppers offering reward in Bay City robbery

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Bay City robbery.

The robbery happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 5 at the Marathon gas station located at 2024 Center Avenue on Bay City’s east side.

Investigators said a man wearing sunglasses and a multi-colored bandana entered the gas station and demanded money from the clerk before leaving the store on foot.

Witnesses told police he headed northbound across Center Avenue.

The suspect is described as approximately 6’2” tall, medium to large build.

Crime Stoppers of Bay County is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

