School board votes not to arm Saginaw teachers with guns

School leaders are drawing a line in the sand on classroom security.

The Saginaw School Board adopted a motion Wednesday night not to arm teachers with guns.

Last month's high school massacre in Florida reignited the controversial topic at districts across the nation.

The motion was made without public comment or discussion.

