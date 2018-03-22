Great Lakes Loons host job fair - WNEM TV 5

Great Lakes Loons host job fair

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Great Lakes Loons are hiring!

The team is hosting a job fair at the Dow Diamond in Midland. Members of the staff will meet and talk with interested candidates looking for seasonal work during the 2018 season.

Several positions are open, including bartender, cashier, cook and more.

>>Full list of employment opportunities<<

Bring your resume, driver’s license, social security card and banking information.

The job fair is from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday.

