Michigan mom invents leak-resistant nursing sleep bra

Lauren Hinnershitz, like many moms, loves chasing after her 3-year-old son Ben.

After Ben was born, she realized a struggle that many new mothers have.

"I came up with the idea in February of 2015 after months of heavy leaking with my son," Hinnershitz said. "I could not find a solution that would work."

So, she created her own. The Nooni bra is a leak-resistant nursing sleep bra.

"I just wished that I could leak into my bra and not have to worry about staining my pajamas and have to, I was sleeping on a sheet protector, so it would crinkle when I’d roll over and I just knew there had to be something better," she said.

Taking three years to perfect, she's finally ready to release the finished product to the world.

"It’s a four-layer material throughout the entire front of the bra and it works similar to a breast pad," she said. "It wicks away, has an absorbing layer, and it also has a leak resistant layer, so it’ll not only absorb the milk but it’ll keep it from going through."

The Nooni Bra will be available online the second week in April with a 30-day Kickstarter campaign for about $40.

After that, it will be available on their website for $50.

"It’s been really inspiring as I talk to moms that will tell me they were nervous to leave the house because they were nervous that they would leak through their shirt," she said. "It’s been exciting to hear all these moms that are excited about the idea and that really wish we had it back then or really need it now."

Hinnershitz says there's nothing else like it on the market, and hopes to eventually work her way into retail stores. She also wants to expand their line to more nursing-friendly designs.

"Just help ease a little bit of the postpartum period for moms to make things just a little bit easier and help them rest more comfortably because it is a really tough time, that fourth trimester," she said.

