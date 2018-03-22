Study: Michigan schools 5th highest in nation for threats since Parkland shooting

A new study reveals Michigan schools have some the highest rates of reported threats following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Investigators said one very real threat was stopped in its tracks on Sunday when parents of a 15-year-old Paw Paw student turned their son into police after he admitted to a school shooting plot.

Authorities said another Paw Paw High School student was investigated for suspicious behavior on Tuesday. The student was cleared, but authorities know they are expecting to investigate more of these types of cases.

In Van Buren County alone, three different students were charged in the last month for terrorist threats.

“In one week only. We had eight different threats coming into three different schools,” Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said.

According to a non-profit school safety organization that tracks violence in schools, in the first two weeks after the Parkland massacre, Michigan has had 41 threats against schools. >>See the full fact sheet here<<

The fifth highest total in the nation.

“It's spiraled out of control. I mean, it's a copycat world. When you see it in other states and it just seems these kids don’t think about what they're doing,” Abbott said.

He said deputies searched the home of a Paw Paw High School student on Tuesday after a tip came in that the boy used a school computer to look up material on school shootings.

“Different weapons, anarchy cookbooks, things like that. As of last night, he clearly wasn't involved with the other subject. It was just disturbing the stuff that was found,” Abbott said.

Law enforcement, including Michigan State Police detectives, said they have no choice but to take every threat seriously, even if they don't turn out credible.

“School threats have been going on for 50 years. It's just now what has happened across the country. We have to treat them a little different,” MSP Lt. Chuck Christensen said.

