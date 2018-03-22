Woman charged for allowing suspected child molester access to 8-year-old girl

A Michigan woman is behind bars after authorities say she failed to protect a little girl from a suspected child molester.

Michigan State Police arrested Jamie Siler, 24, in Coldwater on Tuesday. She was formally charged in court on Wednesday.

The victim is just 8-years-old and Michigan State Police said Siler knew the girl was being molested and did nothing to stop it.

Brandon Biggs, 23, reportedly molested the young girl and took sexually explicit photos of her for months, or possibly years.

Michigan State Police said there is evidence Siler knew about the allegations and never called police.

“Didn't knowingly or intentionally commit an act likely to cause serious physical or mental harm to a child by to wit defendant received texts from her boyfriend describing the sexual acts that he committed,” Branch County District Court Judge Brent Weigle said.

Siler was arraigned on one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of second degree child abuse.

“There's allegations among other things, that in examination or evaluation of your cellphone revealed evidence of these crimes, including your permission that they take place,” Weigle said.

Trooper Kyle Bowers said Siler gave Biggs the OK to perform the acts.

“What we found on those phones was hundreds of text messages between the two of them and he would ask, ‘Can I do this, can I do that? Is it OK if I do this to the 8-year-old,” Bowers said.

Bowers said they are off the streets and he hopes they'll never be able to harm another child again.

“I have little ones as well and we don't need this type of behavior in our society. Definitely, these guys, are on a different level of their own, I'd say,” he said.

Biggs was arrested last month and the investigation continues to see if there are additional victims.

