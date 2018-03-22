Report: Saginaw is most obese county in Michigan

Obesity is common, serious and costly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than one-third (36.5 percent) of U.S. adults are obese.

Obesity is measured as a function of the body mass index, a ratio of height to weight. A person with a body mass of 30 or greater qualifies as obese.

A review by 24/7 Wall St. of county-level health data from the CDC found the most obese county in Michigan is Saginaw County. The county has a 38.9 percent obesity rate compared to the 31.5 percent overall obesity rate for the state.

Obesity-related conditions include heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.

According to the CDC, there is no simple solution for the obesity epidemic. However, knowing your BMI, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting regular physical activity are all actions you can take for yourself to combat obesity.

