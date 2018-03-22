Woman dies after being pinned by postal vehicle

Authorities say a woman has died after being pinned by a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in Michigan.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 on Blind Lake Road in Washtenaw County's Lydon Township.

Police said their initial investigation found a USPS mail carrier, identified as 56-year-old Tracy Sylo of Pinckney, was delivering a package at a home on Blind Lake Road. Her 1994 USPS mail-truck was parked at the top of the driveway. For reasons unknown, the vehicle rolled down the driveway and hit the mail carrier as she was outside of the vehicle.

The mail-truck pinned Sylo in between the vehicle and metal guardrail.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

