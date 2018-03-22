Man suspected of urinating on snack display identified

Police say thanks to a tip, they believe they know who urinated on a snack display at a Mt. Pleasant gas station convenience store.

Public information officer Jeff Browne with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said it happened over the weekend at the Shell Gas Station at Mission and Broomfield.

Officials said surveillance video shows the man, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, walk through the store before unzipping his pants while facing a snack display, and he then appears to relieve himself.

He then appears to zip back up, and brings someone over to the location, and point at the floor.

He took off, but police said a tip has lead them to a suspect.

Officials are now in the process of interviewing him, and witnesses.

