Police searching for missing Michigan man

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) -

Investigators are asking for your help tracking down a missing Michigan man.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding Justin Lee Holt, 35.

Holt was last seen on January 3, 2018, but was believed to have been at his home in Cedar Creek Township, after that.

Holt is 6’2”, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses, has a goatee, and has a very short haircut.

Family members believe he was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt that said, “Got Perch?”, and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (231) 724-7126.

