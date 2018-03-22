Michigan charges 7 officers with fraudulent vehicle checks

The Michigan attorney general's office has accused seven current and former police officers with falsifying state documents for inspections intended to detect stolen vehicles and parts.

Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Thursday the officers who have served several local police departments have been charged with numerous counts of uttering and publishing. The felony charges come after an investigation by the FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force and Michigan State Police.

Schuette says in a release the officers were supposed to ensure that vehicles inspected and approved for motor vehicle titles weren't stolen. He alleges they fraudulently submitted paperwork to the Secretary of State.

The attorney general's office believes the seven defendants will be arraigned on Thursday.

Below is the defendant information:

Tammy Barnes, 59 of Brownstown:Detroit Police Department Officer, authorized to conduct inspections by the Bangor Police Department.

18 felony counts of Uttering and Publishing

Charged in the 7th West District Court in South Haven

Elaine Danishevskaya, 39 of Davisburg:Former Bangor Police Chief, authorized to conduct inspections by the Bangor Police Department.

25 felony counts of Uttering and Publishing

Charged in the 7th West District Court in South Haven

Kevin Reif, 43 of Canton:Redford Police Department Detective, authorized to conduct inspections by the Redford Police Department. Detective Reif served on an Auto Theft Task Force.

13 felony counts of Uttering and Publishing

Charged in the 17th District Court in Redford

Tim Greene, 42 of Romulus:Lieutenant in the Northfield Township Police Department, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department.

6 felony counts Uttering and Publishing

Charged in the 53rd District Court in Howell

Robert Greene, 64 of Canton:Former Van Buren Township Officer, authorized to conduct inspections by Hamburg Township Police Department:

11 counts of Uttering and Publishing

Charged in the 53rd District Court in Howell

John Greene, 43 of Wayndotte:Detroit Public Schools Public Safety Officer, authorized to conduct inspections by Hamburg Twp. Police Department.

7 felony counts of Uttering and Publishing

Charged in the 53rd District Court in Howell

Greg Bumgardner, 44 of Southgate: Former Riverview Police Department Officer, Authorized to conduct inspections by Riverview.

21 felony counts of Uttering and Publishing

