Reese student taken into custody on weapons charge

A Reese Public School student was taken into custody on Wednesday for a weapons charge.

The school district put a message on their Facebook page saying that everyone on the school campus was safe and that the weapons charge was not a firearm charge.

Reese Police Chief Gary Hadd told TV5 that a 17-year-old male student was suspected of carrying a knife. Hadd said the teen admitted to having one closed-blade knife in his backpack, another in his pocket, and several more in his vehicle.

All were confiscated.

The Tuscola County district also said no threat was made.

The teen has been suspended indefinitely and the matter is being reviewed by the Tuscola County Prosecutor.

