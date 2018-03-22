Saginaw cardiologist accused of choking girlfriend may avoid prison time

A Mid-Michigan cardiologist accused of choking and holding his girlfriend prisoner has accepted a plea deal that will likely keep him out of prison.

John Miles McClure II pleaded no contest Tuesday, March 20 to one misdemeanor count of domestic violence. McClure was originally charged in Jan. 2017 after police were called to his Thomas Township home for a domestic violence situation.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Investigators said the incident happened about 10 p.m. when the 58-year-old found his girlfriend and another woman at the home. When McClure’s girlfriend tried to leave, the cardiologist allegedly grabbed her by the neck area of her coat and wouldn’t allow her.

The woman eventually escaped his grasp, but McClure followed her outside and forced her back in the home, investigators said.

The woman texted a friend to call police. When officers arrived, they saw McClure grab the woman and say she couldn’t leave. Officers told McClure twice to let go of the woman before they placed McClure in handcuffs.

Andrew Hoag with the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said McClure’s plea agreement calls for him to receive a “deferred sentence,” which means he will receive a term of probation.

If he successfully completes that term, the entire case will be dismissed, according to Hoag.

McClure has an office at the Mid-Michigan Heart & Vascular Center in Kochville Township and another office in Mt. Pleasant.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.