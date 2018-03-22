Breaking: Search warrants being executed at diocese properties

Police agencies are executing search warrants at multiple Saginaw Catholic Diocese properties, and Bishop Joseph Cistone's home.

TV5 crews caught up with officers at St. Mary's Cathedral on Hoyt Avenue in Saginaw.

We know multiple agencies are helping with the investigation, but few other details have been released.

The diocese has been in the spotlight following the arrest of Rev. Robert (Bob) DeLand in February.

He was charged with multiple sex crimes following an undercover operation.

He was placed on administrative leave, and Rev. Cistone said Deland must “refrain from wearing clerical garb, or presenting himself publicly as a priest. He must also refrain from the exercise of public ministry and must notify the Office of the Bishop with any change of location.”

Then earlier this month the diocese suspended another priest, Father Ronald Dombrowski, after sexual assault allegations.

The diocese said nothing has been determined yet, but it immediately suspended Dombrowski as a precautionary measure.

We’re working to get more information, and will bring it to you as it becomes available.

