Unexpected package put local officials on alert

A suspicious package from Austin, Texas put local officials on alert.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office said that the department got a call at around 10 p.m. on March 20 after a man reported a suspicious package.

It was sent to a man’s home on South Sandow Road from a business in the Lone Star State, but the homeowner said he hadn’t ordered anything.

When a sergeant was unable to get ahold of the business, the Michigan State Police bomb squad was called in to make sure it was safe to open.

Turns out the package contained car cleaning products sent from a car dealership as a thank-you for a purchase.

