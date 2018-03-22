Police in Detroit area warn against threats made to schools

Police in Detroit and neighboring communities are warning young people against threatening violence at schools.

About two dozen area schools were closed Thursday. One Detroit school was placed on lockdown after a threat on social media and two suspicious packages were found on school property.

Police later said the packages posed no threat.

Detroit police Chief James Craig told reporters that he views the threats as "social terrorism."

Craig said there have been about two dozen school threats in Detroit over the past 24 hours. He also said four teens have been arrested in separate cases in recent days and more arrests are expected.

Schools across the country have experienced a rash of threats following last month's slayings of 17 people at a Florida high school by a former student.

