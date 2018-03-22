Flint to receive 6 new playgrounds

The city of Flint is getting six new playgrounds this summer.

The new playgrounds will be built as Dewey Park, Farnumwood, Cook, Eldorado Vista, Whaley and Clara Hilborn.

Partners in the playground project include the city of Flint, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Flint Kids Fund of the Foundation for Flint, Make an Impact Foundation and United Way of Genesee County.

“United Way is very excited about being a partner in play through these playgrounds,” said Jamie Gaskin, Chief Executive Officer. “The goals of these playground builds are to enhance the communities and improve the quality of life for children and families in Flint.”

The playgrounds will be built in July and August.

The project costs $400,000, with most of the funding coming from a grant from the Flint Kids Fund of the Foundation for Flint.

“With these six playgrounds Flint children will have the opportunity to once again have safe, quality, and fun places to play which is a key aspect of early childhood development,” said Isaiah Oliver, president and CEO of CFGF. “Hundreds of youth will be able to experience the great outdoors in a beautiful playground in their neighborhood.”

