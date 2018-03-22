Oasis restaurant in Bay City to reopen more than 1 year after fire

A popular Mid-Michigan restaurant is set to reopen more than one year after it was destroyed in a massive fire.

The fire forced the Oasis Lounge in Bay City to shut down just before the beginning of Lenten season last year.

After months of renovation, the restaurant is ready to reopen with just a couple of fish fry Fridays left.

"It's like a big family restaurant. Everybody in the family that has been here forever running this place. They're awesome," said Donna Hansen, server at the Oasis.

Hansen and other staff were left picking up the ashes when a fire gutted the restaurant last year.

"I was fortunate enough to have another job at that point, but we were all really worried about it at first. But everybody is doing really good now I think," Hansen said.

The Oasis is bouncing back as well. After some major renovations in both the kitchen and dining areas, the restaurant is now ready to welcome customers.

Manager Cassie Huizar said the results are quite spectacular.

"Everything in here is brand new. Everything," Huizar said.

The restaurant will reopen to the public on Friday, March 23.

"It's gonna get crazy, which is exciting because I can't wait to see all our old customers. You know, I'm very excited to see them," Huizar said.

For employees like Hansen, coming back to work at Oasis will be like a family reunion.

"It is, everybody knows each other. Everybody waves. It's like a different part of Bay City," Hansen said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.