Spring showing signs of life

After being stuck in a wind tunnel of unseasonably cold temperatures for the past 3 days, we finally made it over the hump today! Sunshine has returned, winds have diminished, and we've even seen the mercury climb a bit. Now the question is, can we keep this going?

Tonight

Sunset officially clocks in at 7:51 PM this evening, and we'll continue to enjoy sunny conditions until then! A few high clouds may stray in later tonight, but skies will remain generally clear otherwise. Low temperatures will again dip into the low 20s, with only a light NNW wind at 5-10 mph. At worst, we'll see wind chills in the teens.

Friday

Liked Thursday's weather? Good, because we're doing it all over again on Friday. A sprawling ridge of high pressure will continue to gradually shift into the eastern United States, keeping our skies sunny, and our winds light. Highs will cruise to the low 40s for many of us, with winds NNW winds remaining at 5-10 mph.

The Weekend

We'll see our temperatures take a brief, and slight stumble on Saturday, but it won't take away from another beautiful day. A new disturbance emerging from the norther Plains will be deflected south of the Great Lakes by a wedge of high pressure to the north. The slightly cooler air coming along with that high will be the price of deflecting that storm away from us.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs headed for the middle and upper 30s. Winds will pick up slightly out of the northeast as well, but it will not be nearly as cold as the first half of the week.

Back to sunny skies and highs in the low 40s on Sunday as the disturbance pulls away. Still slightly below average, but we'll be setting the stage for even warmer temperatures next week!

