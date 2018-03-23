Family, friends to blow bubbles in honor of McKenna Schummer - WNEM TV 5

Family, friends to blow bubbles in honor of McKenna Schummer

GRAND BLANC, MI (WNEM) -

A special remembrance will be held Friday for a young cancer victim who wanted to brighten the lives of other children facing similar struggles.

Friends and family will blow bubbles in honor of McKenna Schummer who died this month.

It takes place at 6 p.m. outside Mason Elementary in Grand Blanc.

The school will also sell McKenna Squad t-shirts to benefit McKenna's beauty bar at the Detroit Children's Hospital.

