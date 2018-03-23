It's National Puppy Day!

Dogs may be man’s best friend, no one can resist puppies.

March 23 is National Puppy Day and it might just be the cuddliest day on the calendar.

The day started in 2006 and brings awareness to the problem of puppy mills. It promotes finding homes for puppies in shelters.

Here are a few simple rules when bringing a puppy home:

Introduce him or her to the new family, one human at a time

Have a specific sleeping place picked out

Make sure you have chew toys at the ready, so they don’t attack your new shoes

Choose a designated potty spot, this will help with house training

Just remember, every puppy is as unique as their nose print. With more than 150 different breeds out there, you’re sure to find the right one for you.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.